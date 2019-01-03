Eight people die in crashes during New Year’s Holiday

An increase in fatalities this year–more than 350 crashes over New Year’s.

Eight people died during the holiday weekend in traffic crashes, counting all the incidents between Friday night and Tuesday at midnight.

112 people were injured, with nearly 130 DWI cases.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also reports no boating fatalities or drownings.

They’d like to remind you the only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens.