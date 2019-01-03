Jackson man arrested, found to have drugs and handgun

A Jackson man’s been arrested by a joint investigation that led to the discovery of drugs and a handgun.

34-year-old Justin Brandy was arrested by the SEMO Drug Task Force, Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Jackson Police Department.

A search warrant was issued for Brandy’s home, and he’s been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

His bond was set at $40,000.

He’s accused of having meth and other substances.