Parents of 4-year-old in Steele charged for abuse and neglect in child’s death

The parents of a 4-year-old child who died recently in the city of Steele have been charged for the abuse and neglect the caused her death.

The Southeast Missourian reports 30-year-old Aaron Marcel Jackson of Hayti and 32-year-old Erica Pleasant of Steele were taken into custody.

4-year-old Arbri Jackson was brought to the Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital but pronounced dead; Monday morning an autopsy was conducted showing the child had suffered from illness and was lacking medical attention.

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office in Pemiscot County suggests the child was living in “deplorable conditions,” with infestations by bugs and mice and lacking basic hygiene.