The Ballard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two Kennett men on accusations of meth trafficking.

45-year-old Derrick Davis and 27-year-old Patrick Wallace were taken into custody in western Kentucky.

The two were found in a parking lot on Highway 60 in the city of Wickliffe.

They were found to have to have four pounds of crystal meth, along with a loaded pistol and marijuana.

The meth had a total value of almost $195,000.