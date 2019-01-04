Another sentencing in the death of Larry Weaver

A final person convicted in the murder of a Kansas man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle.

Larenzle Coleman has been sentenced for a connection to the death of 66-year-old Larry Weaver.

Weaver, a motorcyclist, was killed in June 2016, seemingly while trying to keep his vehicle from being stolen.

He was discovered in a New Madrid County cotton field.

Coleman had testified during Ronnie Robinson’s trial.

Robinson was convicted for Weaver’s kidnapping and murder, and Coleman admitted to being with Robinson the night of the murder.