A total of eleven guns were taken from a store in Morley.

The Small Arms Supply store was burglarized New Year’s Eve night.

Ten pistols and one machine gun were taken, causing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to join in on the investigation.

The crime took place sometime after 8 o’clock that night and before 8 o’clock the next morning.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and recovery of the weapons.