Friday, January 4th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police say that a Dallas man spent Christmas Eve attempting to carjack drivers at gunpoint and demanding they take him to get tacos. 26-year-old Roberto A. Canamar Garza was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, he started his afternoon crime spree by jumping into a vehicle, brandishing a handgun, and demanding the driver take him to get tacos.

Fearing for his life, the driver dropped Garza off at a tire shop and drove away. There, Garza followed another man around a car while pointing a gun at him and saying he wanted tacos.

A passer-by saw the commotion and tried to hold Garza at gunpoint, but the shooter charged him and the two were still fighting over the gun when police arrived just before 1:30 p.m. Garza remained in the Dallas County jail Wednesday afternoon.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Police in Norway said a teenager who tried to steal a car from a dealership ended up calling police when he found himself locked inside the vehicle.

Trondelag Police tweeted the 17-year-old called police just before 8:00 a.m. last Monday and told officers he was trapped inside a car he had attempted to steal from a Volvo dealership.

Ebbe Kimo of the Trondelag Police said the teen was familiar with local police from previous petty crime arrests. Kimo told Norwegian state broadcaster NRK, “He knows us quite well and clearly thought it would be okay to call us for help. A bit like calling a friend, really.”

Kimo also told TV2 the teenager was “perhaps not the most knowledgeable car thief. On his previous attempts, he was at least able to get out of the car.” Kimo said the teenager would be questioned before being released to his family in time for Christmas.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police say that a trio of Florida teens, including a pair of brothers, robbed a man at gunpoint after setting up a transaction for a $120 vaping device on Snapchat.

The victim told police in Cape Coral that he arranged to buy a vape pen on Snapchat via a third party and agreed to meet the seller in front of his home early last Wednesday.

The victim hopped into a minivan that pulled up and the driver, who was identified by police as 16-year-old Tristan Held, then pointed a handgun at him before demanding his wallet and phone.

A passenger in the back seat, 16-year-old Ernesto Hernandez also pulled out a gun and aimed it at the man, who immediately turned over his cash, wallet, and a cellphone before running back inside his home and calling 9-1-1.

The teens were later pulled over by police and the victim positively identified them as the suspects who had just robbed him at gunpoint. Two other handguns and an unspecified amount of cash were also found inside the minivan.