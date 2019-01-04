New Missouri Treasurer to be Sworn-in in mid-January 1/4

Missouri’s next treasurer will be sworn-in in mid-January.

Brian Hauswirth has our report:

House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick tells Missourinet he’s scheduled to be sworn-in on January 14th at 3:30 pm in Jefferson City. That is a Monday. Governor Mike Parson announced before Christmas that he is appointing the Shell Knob Republican as the next State Treasurer. Fitzpatrick will replace Eric Schmitt, who was sworn-in Thursday as Missouri Attorney General. Governor Parson appointed Schmitt to replace Josh Hawley, who was elected to the U-S Senate in November. The governor says the 31-year-old Fitzpatrick has more experience and knowledge of the state budget than any other elected official. Fitzpatrick says the ceremony will be open to the public.