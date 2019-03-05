Law enforcement agencies in Graves County make cocaine-related arrests

A collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies in Graves County led to four arrests yesterday.

Mayfield residents Cornelius Jones, Charles Scott, Vinisha Stubblefield, and Shantula Johnson were all taken into custody on controlled substance charges involving cocaine.

Mayfield Police and Kentucky State Police were aided by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

They were arrested in Pryorsburg and Mayfield.

They seized cocaine, marijuana and what’s suspected to be drug money.