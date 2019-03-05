Marion man arrested in shooting

A 20-year-old man was arrested for a Sunday morning shooting.

It happened in the city of Marion, and officers were called out around 10 o’clock.

They responded to a home on North Otis Street, where they found man inside with a gunshot wound.

He was hospitalized.

Shortly afterwards, Dalton Wagner of Marion was arrested at a nearby house.

He was arrested without incident as is currently awaiting formal charges in the Williamson County Jail.

Wagner has been charged in the past with a total of four felonies.

The investigation is ongoing.