Bills in Missouri legislature would make changes to November amendments

The legislature is working to make amendments to two measures passed in November’s midterm election.

Senate Bill 10 would allow employers to pay employees under 18 only 85 percent of the minimum wage, which sits at $8.60 for this year.

The bill is set aside for future talks.

New provisions laid out in Senate Bill 213 would put stipulations on the state demographer role set out in Amendment 1 in November.

The demographer, should it pass, can’t accept gifts from “parties of interest,” receive pay from anyone other than the state of Missouri, or “engage in oral communication” with anyone seeking to influence the redistricting process.