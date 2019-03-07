JCPenny store in Sikeston to close

The JCPenny store in Sikeston will close this July.

The store is located at the South Point Center and is one of 18 locations closing this year.

The company made the announcement earlier this week.

It closes its doors July 5th.

Currently, they’re reviewing their stores to see which of them have been matching up with their financial targets.

JCPenny will be offering three-hour training classes on professional skills to employees they aren’t going to transfer to another store.