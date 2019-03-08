Friday, March 8th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Investigators report that an Arizona woman dressed as a nun and carrying a Bible in her lap was arrested when a search of the car she was riding in with her husband turned up more than eight pounds of fentanyl.

53-year-old Esther Gomez De Aguilar and her spouse were pulled over Monday afternoon while traveling on Interstate 10. Cops say the couple’s vehicle was stopped due to “an equipment violation and moving violation.”

Upon contacting the passengers, a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy “noticed several suspicious circumstances” that prompted him to search the vehicle. The deputy also frisked the couple.

According to police, Gomez De Aguilar’s purse contained “four bundles of suspected fentanyl pills” and she had two other bundles of fentanyl powder concealed under her clothing. A total of 8.5 pounds of fentanyl was seized during the traffic stop. She was charged with possession of narcotics for sale and transportation of narcotics for sale.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police in Hackensack, New Jersey say footprints in the snow led them from a crashed stolen car to the man suspected of stealing the car.

Hackensack Police Captain Peter Busciglio says the 23-year-old suspect was arrested on motor vehicle theft and resisting arrest charges Saturday. NorthJersey.com reports the victim told police he left his car running with the keys in the ignition when it was stolen.

Authorities say the victim got into a company car and pursued the suspect until he crashed and fled on foot. Responding officers tracked down the suspect by following his footprints in the snow. The suspect has been released on a summons and no court date has been scheduled.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Four men tried to steal an ATM from a Silver Spring, Maryland 7-Eleven in February, and it turned out to be trickier than they anticipated. Montgomery County police released a 2-minute surveillance video of the February 17th bungled burglary that took place around 4:00 a.m.

The video shows a pickup truck smashing backward through the storefront, then three masked men climb over the debris, and slowly, but surely, load the heavy machine on their orange-painted steel hand truck, which they brought with them to execute the heist.

The would-be thieves struggle with the ATM, and one suspect appears less than helpful, drawing a punch in the arm from his partner, encouraging him to pitch-in. Finally the masked suspects get the cash-filled machine out the door.

Officer Rick Goodale said, “The ATM falls off the hand truck onto one of the suspects. The suspects realize their ride has gone.” At that point the hapless thieves skedaddle, leaving the ATM lying in the parking lot, but returning for the hand truck.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Kentucky man is accused of stealing more than $75,000 of beef tenderloin over several months. News outlets report 42-year-old Billy Wethington was arrested in Louisville on Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Police say Wethington worked at an undisclosed business. During each shift, they say, he’s accused of shoving eight to 10 beef tenderloins into a garbage bag and putting it in his vehicle.

An arrest citation says Wethington was captured on surveillance video stealing the beef. Court records show the business lost more than $75,000 and up to $100,000 over the course of eight months. The newspaper says police didn’t initially reveal what Wethington did with the beef that he’s accused of stealing.