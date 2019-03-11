Missouri Governor Parson Promotes Fast Track Program in Farmington

Missouri’s governor is calling on the State Senate to approve legislation aimed at reskilling workers to meet workforce demand.

Governor Mike Parson traveled to southeast Missouri’s Farmington on Friday, telling business leaders the measure has bipartisan support:

The House has approved the bill on a bipartisan 101-49 vote. Governor Parson is proposing to provide 22-million dollars for “Fast Track”, which would allow Missourians to receive advanced training in high demand areas. Parson says 755-thousand Missourians have some college experience but NO degree.