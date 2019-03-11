Missouri House Set to Debate Private College Campus Security Legislation

Legislation that would allow Missouri’s private colleges and universities to employ police officers on-campus is expected to go before the Missouri House today.

College of the Ozarks in southwest Missouri’s Point Lookout backs the bill. The college’s Kurt McDonald says it’s because of what he calls the too-often threat of an active shooter:

McDonald notes the bill is NOT a mandate, and would give private colleges and universities the option. McDonald testified for the bill in February, and the House Higher Education Committee approved it on a bipartisan 9-0 vote.