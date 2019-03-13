Wednesday, March 13th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An alleged shoplifter in California took her time enjoying the fruits of her crime. Police in Lathrop say Elysia Johnson placed several items into a shopping cart and hand basket at a Target store Saturday afternoon. She also grabbed a six-pack of Stella Artois beer and headed for the dressing room.

She reportedly stayed in the dressing room for more than an hour, drinking the six beers, then leaving the store without paying for anything. Police said she had over $200 worth of stolen items in her possession when she was stopped.

Johnson was held by Target’s loss prevention officers and she was later taken to the San Joaquin County Jail, where she was charged for shoplifting and on three other warrants. The Sacramento Bee reported those warrants were for petty theft, battery and resisting, and obstructing or delaying a peace officer.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Pasco deputies arrested a Brooksville, Florida man accused of “intentionally” spraying his neighbor with a pressure washer last Friday. Deputies say 52-year-old Johnny Plaster Jr. came out of his house and started up his pressure washer while his neighbor was also outside “weed blowing” his yard.

According to an arrest affidavit, as the neighbor walked towards the front of his property, Plaster sprayed him with the pressure washer “without his consent.”

Deputies say the pressure sprayer caused dirt and water to hit the neighbor in the face and upper body. Surveillance video showed Plaster approach his neighbor and spray him with the pressure washer. Plaster faces battery charges.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Deputies say that a pregnant Florida woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend for looking at a photo of another woman on his roommate’s cell phone. Pasco County deputies said they responded to the reported stabbing at a Zephyrhills home, and later arrested 25-year-old Julitza Emily Gonzalez.

According to her arrest report, the roommate, who was not identified, said he showed a photo of a woman he wanted to date to his friend. The friend looked at the photo while his pregnant girlfriend, Gonzalez, was in the room. The moment sparked an argument between the couple.

As the quarreling continued, the roommate said he became uncomfortable and left the room, and the shouting escalated. At one point the roommate heard someone rummaging through the kitchen drawers.

A short time after, the boyfriend ran into the roommate’s room with a stab wound to his stomach and said, “That (expletive) stabbed me!” The roommate used a shirt to apply pressure to the wound, called 9-1-1, and waited for paramedics to arrive.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A man is behind bars at the Allegheny County Jail after accusations that he choked another man for singing Christmas songs. It was around 9:00 a.m. Monday when a state trooper was waved down and told about a possible medical emergency. When he got to the scene, investigators say the trooper spotted a Chrysler Town and Country minivan parked on the shoulder, and two men on the other side of the guide rail.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told the trooper he was driving the minivan with his passenger, 25-year-old Clayton Lucas. The victim told the trooper Lucas reached around his seat while he was driving and began choking him. The victim told the trooper he was singing Christmas songs, so the victim said Lucas tried to choke him to make him stop singing.

In the complaint, the victim went on to tell the trooper on scene that Lucas restricted the air and blood from around his neck to the point he was about to pass out. The trooper noticed the victim’s neck was red and his eyes were bloodshot. Lucas is in the Allegheny County Jail and faces multiple charges.



