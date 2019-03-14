Cape Girardeau School District seeks money for building renovations

The Cape Girardeau School District is supporting a measure on the local April ballot that they hope would supply them with $12 million in funding.

A big part of that money will go towards the two elementary schools, while also helping to fund the aquatic center in the works.

The school’s superintendent describes it as the final step in a three part plan.

The school wants to renovate Alma Schrader and Jefferson Elementary schools.

The election is April 2nd.