Dohrman Testifies About Missouri Income Tax Penalty Legislation

Legislation preventing penalties for delayed payments on outstanding income tax liabilities for the 2018 tax year has bipartisan support in the Missouri House.

La Monte GOP State Representative Dean Dohrman (pronounced DOOR-man) testified Wednesday (yesterday) before a House oversight committee:

If approved, Dohrman’s legislation would only apply to taxpayers who establish a payment plan with the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). DOR has created a dedicated phone line for taxpayers to call. That number is

(573) 522-0967. DOR Director Joel Walters testifies more than 63-thousand Missourians have already called that number.