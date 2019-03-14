Fast Track on the Fast Track Through Missouri Legislature
A key workforce development proposal from the governor is tracking quickly through the Missouri House and Senate.
The “Fast Track” adult education program would provide tuition assistance to eligible Missourians to get or grow into high-paying, high-demand fields like advanced manufacturing and health care:
That’s Senate Education Committee Chairman Gary Romine of Farmington. Governor Mike Parson says about 755-thousand Missourians have some college experience but NO degree.