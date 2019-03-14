Four people arrest in Bollinger County on numerous charges

Deputies of the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office acted on a search warrant Monday.

After crews arrived on Bollinger County Road 834 and searched two homes, four people were arrested, including Joseph Rhodes, Michael Long, Derek Sitze, and Jacob Byland.

Rhodes and Long were arrested for unlawful possession of a felony and failure to register as sex offenders.

Sitze and Byland were arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Seven marijuana plants were found as well as at least five firearms at one location.

Long and Rhodes each have $25,000 bonds, cash only.

Sitze and Byland are being held on $10,000 cash only bonds.