Kennett Police seeks missing man in Endangered Silver Advisory

The Kennett Police Department has issued and Endangered Silver Advisory after a man went missing in Hayti.

64-year-old William Swinton went missing from the Urgent Care Center around 10 o’clock on Sunday.

Swinton has dementia and depression and is a resident of Kennett.

He called a friend to say he was walking back home, and that’s the last anyone heard of him.

Swinton is a black man, 6-foot-2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes. He was wearing a black stocking hat, grey cap, brown leather jacket and khaki pants.

Please call 911 if you have any information.