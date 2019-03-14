Missouri Department of Conservation Director talks about connecting people with nature

Director of the Missouri Department of Conservation Sara Parker Pauley says her department is making steps to get people outside.

She told KZIM KSIM that’s achieved through the nature center curriculums and programs, including their archery program in 700 Missouri Schools.

Pauley emphasizes trying to connect students and young people through their own resources, such as the apps provided for hunters and fishers in the state.

She describes the Connecting People with Nature Initiative as playing a factor in approaching the increasingly urbanized population.