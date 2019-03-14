Sunshine Week spotlighted with new open records resource
The Attorney General Eric Schmitt is announcing new efforts celebrating Sunshine Week.
The week recognizes the open records laws in Missouri.
Schmitt is announcing a Sunshine Law data portal.
The Attorney General’s office says the portal is available at http://sunshine.ago.mo.gov and allows citizens and members of the media to review historical data pertaining to Sunshine Law requests and complaints handled by the Attorney General’s Office.