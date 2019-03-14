Thursday, March 14th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said she threatened people inside a hair salon with a machete on Monday. According to an arrest report, 43-year-old Tracy Denise George-Sirleaf was displaying erratic behaviors inside the Jean Nicole Hair Salon in Bonita Springs on Monday.

Around 5:30 p.m., the report said the suspect became unhinged. Witnesses told a detective that she collected her things and went to the parking lot before returning a few minutes later and throwing herself angrily onto the glass storefront.

George-Sirleaf went to her car and returned with a machete, swinging it in the air. People inside the salon called 9-1-1 as the suspect approached the business. The owner, locked in the salon, said he feared for his life as George-Sirleaf got closer with the swinging machete.

After a few ignored commands, George-Sirleaf let the machete drop on the ground and stepped away. The deputy took the machete into evidence and put George-Sirleaf in handcuffs. While a detective was interviewing the victims, the suspect pooped in the patrol car. She was taken to the Lee County Jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A pet store in Cape Coral, Florida used surveillance cameras help arrest a regular customer who has been stealing feeder mice. 45-year-old Keven Vogenberger was arrested Monday and charged with Grand Theft.

According to Cape Coral Police, staff at Discount Pets & Supplies noticed issues with their mouse inventory, as well as burnt light bulbs in packages, around three weeks ago, and installed a surveillance system.

The cameras captured images of Vogenberger, who has been a regular customer at the store for three years, switching the burnt-out heating bulbs with new ones on the display shelf, and placing numerous feeder mice and rats in bags and not paying for them.

This happened on at least seven different days at the store. Vogenberger turned himself into police and was booked into the Lee County Jail.

OR HOW ABOUT……

In merry ol’ England, a courier who delivered parcels wearing trousers with a hole cut from the crotch has been convicted of ten counts of indent exposure. Robert Jenner, dubbed the “Naked Carpenter,” became notorious for refusing to renovate his house with clothes on.

The ex-soldier and self-styled naturist insisted his actions have never left anyone “alarmed or shocked.” but the jury disagreed after he walked through a shopping center in clear trousers.

The 43-uear-old Jenner delivered parcels for nationwide courier service Hermes while he wore trousers with a hole cut out of the crotch, and was seen by a teenage girl waking through an alley while exposing himself. He claimed delivery customers found it amusing while on trial at Canterbury Crown Court, but is due to be sentenced later this week.

OKAY, ONE MORE……



A man has been arrested after a truck he allegedly stole became stuck on an isolated bridge in Adelaide, Australia’s northern suburbs. The truck and trailer were stolen from a building business in Salisbury South just after 1.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The truck had been fitted with a GPS unit so it was able to be tracked. Police searched the area, along a narrow dirt road on the salt pans, and located the truck on a narrow bridge with the suspect still inside the driver’s cab.

The 33-year-old The Salisbury Downs man was charged with serious criminal trespass and illegal use of a motor vehicle. He was refused bail and will appear in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court. A recovery team worked for about two hours yesterday afternoon to lift the prime mover on to the bridge with a crane.