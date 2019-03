The Mississippi River may reach almost 40 feet, and officials are monitoring the weather forecasts.

The Southeast Missourian reports the Cape Girardeau city engineer Stan Polovick says it’s current at the 34-foot-mark.

The National Weather Service Projects the river will crest at 39.5 on March 24.

It’s still two and a half feet below the moderate flood stage.

The gate will likely close in four or five days.