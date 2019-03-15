Missouri Department of Revenue Director to Resign
While the governor’s office hasn’t confirmed it, Missouri House Republican leaders say embattled state Department of Revenue Director Joel Walters is resigning.
House Speaker Elijah Haahr has issued a statement, saying Walters’ resignation “is an important step forward.” The news comes a day after Missourinet reported that Walters had been called to testify before a House oversight committee for a FOURTH time, due to a withholding issue. Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Ross told us Wednesday that Walters failed to provide him with data he requested:
The Department has created a dedicated phone line to answer questions from taxpayers. Governor Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, says their office will make a formal statement via press release this (Friday) morning.