MO House committee considers proposed changes to absentee voting

Two bills heard in House committee on Wednesday would modify absentee voting in Missouri in two pretty different ways.

One bill would change the absentee voting application process by requiring photo identification for mail-in ballot requests. Bill sponsor Rep. Dan Stacy, a Republican from western Missouri’s Blue Springs, said the bill would strengthen the integrity of the process.

The other bill would expand the option of absentee voting to any registered voter in Missouri. Currently, voters must be out-of-town on Election Day or must meet other standards in order to absentee vote.