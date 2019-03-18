Cole County Circuit Judge Hears Arguments in Hawley Subpoena Case

A Cole County circuit judge heard about 45 minutes of arguments on Friday in Jefferson City on Missouri Senator Josh Hawley’s motion to quash an attorney’s subpoena for a deposition.

Hawley’s lawyer, Brian Barnes, tells Capitol reporters this is a dispute over whether a 36-hundred dollar fee is appropriate to review 13-thousand documents:

Attorney Elad Gross, who plans to run for attorney general in 2020, wants Judge Patricia Joyce to reject Hawley’s motion.