A resident of Millersville was killed when he fell to his death in Florida.

27-year-old Justin Michael Trepanier was found dead around 5 o’clock by a security guard.

He fell from his balcony during the night at a resort in the city of Destin.

Trepanier and four other people had been visiting, and he had gone outside to smoke around 2 a.m.

There is no indication of foul play.