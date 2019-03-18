Monday, March 18th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Oklahoma woman armed with a $1,599 t-shirt gun successfully launched a package of contraband over the fence of a prison, but her smuggling attempt was quickly derailed by eagle-eyed corrections officers.

Police allege that 40-year-olds Kerri Jo Hickman drove Sunday morning to the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre and used a Bleacher-Reacher Pro t-shirt gun to blast a package over the fence.

Prison personnel spotted the incoming round–which landed near a housing unit–and intercepted it before the intended recipient could scoop up its contents. The seized package contained methamphetamine, pot, cell phones, tobacco, ear buds, chargers, and digital scales.

Upon seeing the container launched over the fence, corrections officers tailed the vehicle in which Hickman drove away from the medium security men’s prison. Hickman was subsequently pulled over and arrested by Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A 37-year-old Michigan man spent the night in the Houghton County Jail after he allegedly fired his gun into a snowbank after his car got stuck. Police were called to the scene for multiple reports of gunshots shortly after midnight Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found the man outside his vehicle along with several shell casings on the ground. Upon investigating the man and his vehicle, they also found a pistol.

Officers determined the man was intoxicated and he was taken to the county jail. The incident has been turned over to the Houghton County Prosecutor’s Officer where charges could possibly be filed.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Florida woman named “Crystal” was arrested for crystal meth in Homosassa last Wednesday. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives served a search warrant after it was learned that the home was used to sell significant amounts of methamphetamine.

Detectives had to shuffle through many layers of litter and debris both inside and outside of the home during the search. The sheriff’s office said the home also had exposed wiring, open septic, and other safety hazards. It also did not have power supplied to the property, running power from a generator instead.

Detectives found approximately eighteen grams of methamphetamine. A portion of the drugs were recovered in areas accessible to children in the home. Detectives also found drug distribution equipment and meth already packaged for sale. Huggins was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A New Hampshire man is facing an impaired driving charge after police say he fled the scene of an early morning crash in Concord and was later found driving down the street with no front bumper and only two wheels.

According to New Hampshire State Police, officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident on Loudon Road about 12:30 a.m. began searching for a driver who had fled the scene of the crash.

35-year-old Benjamin Gray of Concord was arrested after officers intercepted the vehicle on Route 103, where it came to stop on the front lawn of a residence with no front bumper and only two remaining wheels.

Gray was released on personal recognizance and is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough District Court on charges of driving while under the influence and conduct after a motor vehicle accident.

