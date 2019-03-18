Sikeston man convicted of possessing child pornography

A Sikeston man has been convicted of possession of child pornography.

48-year-old Joel C Williams plead guilty to charges stemming from an investigation last August.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department and Sikeston Department of Public Safety had been investigating Williams for uploading the pornography to an internet site.

Williams uploaded at least 600 images and videos.

He’ll be sentenced in June, and he faces between 10 and 20 years in prison since he has a previous conviction in Scott County for statutory sodomy.