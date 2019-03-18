Sikeston woman arrested for arson

A Sikeston woman has been arrested for allegations she set fire to her own business.

50-year-old Monica Mays has been accused of arson.

Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Cravings Baker on Friday, around 3:20.

Crews suspected immediately after the fire was put out that it was suspicious.

Only minimal damages were reported.

The state fire marshal’s office was contacted and investigated the location.

Mays is the co-owner of the business, and she was arrested late Friday and charged Saturday for setting fire to a back closet and then leaving the building.

Investigators say she acted alone.

Her bond has been set at $75,000 cash.