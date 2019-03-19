Caruthersville woman convicted for Medicaid fraud

A woman from Caruthersville has confessed to Medicaid fraud.

The Missouri Attorney General announced 38-year-old Felicia Ricks has pled guilty to committing the felony.

Ricks will have to repay more than $6,000 to the Medicaid program after submitting 161 false claims.

She has been sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections.

In 2015, she completed timesheets saying she was providing care to a Medicaid recipient, who wasn’t at home at all but incarcerated.