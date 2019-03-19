Tuesday, March 19th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office in Florida, a Spiderman mask hastily purchased at a thrift store wasn’t enough to keep one Florida man from being identified during a burglary at a liquor store.

Deputies said they recently nabbed Edward “Fast Eddie” Wilburn after he stole bottles and cigarettes from a liquor store in unincorporated Casselberry. Surveillance video from the store shows Wilburn with his face covered in a Spiderman mask, grabbing multiple bottles and putting them into a box before running away.

According to Deputy Bruce Milne, the mask might have worked if Wilburn hadn’t originally approached the store without the disguise. Surveillance video from before the break-in showed the first attempt.

Milne said, “To me, it was just a matter of absolute surprise that he would walk up to the door first, try to break in, then it starts clicking in his head that, ‘Oh I might get recognized if I do this without a mask on.’”

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Fort Lauderdale man called 9-1-1 after going to the bathroom and finding a bright green iguana swimming in his toilet. The man called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission first but was told it doesn’t respond to that type of call. So that’s when he called 9-1-1.

Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephan Gollan tells CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald the man “freaked out and didn’t know what to do.” He says firefighter Jeff Kurus put on a sterile glove, reached in, and grabbed the iguana.

He took it outside and released it into the wild. Gollan says the department “is the end-all-be-all” when it comes to unique calls. The department tweeted pictures of the iguana, adding “can you imagine lifting the toilet lid and finding this?”

OR HOW ABOUT……

Thankfully there were no injuries after an elderly New York man crashed his car into a Taco Bell location in Winter Haven on Saturday. According to a Winter Haven Police Department news release, 77-year-old Emmanuel Akowuah and his wife were pulling from a parking spot directly in front of the Taco Bell at the time of the 4:30 p.m. incident.

Akowuah told police that he placed the car in reverse, but then back into drive. The vehicle jumped the curb and went into the building coming to a rest approximately ten feet inside of the building. The airbags did deploy, however neither of the Akowuahs was injured.

The release noted that a customer inside the restaurant initially had been seated in the exact spot of the crash, but he had gotten up to get more hot sauce just prior to the car coming through the wall into the restaurant.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in New York are searching for a man they say bit off a bar security guard’s finger last month because the bar he wanted to visit was closing. The unidentified male was at El California Sports Bar in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens around 4:00 a.m.

Investigators say he wanted to enter the bar, but the bouncer wouldn’t let him into the establishment, which was closing for the night. That is when he bit off the guard’s pinkie, which doctors were reportedly able to reattach.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man with dark hair and a goatee. Photos released by the New York Police Department showed a man matching that description, wearing black boots and a black jacket with Japanese graphics on it.

