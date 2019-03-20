Judge dismisses harassment charges against Scott County Sheriff’s Department, suit against sheriff and government continues

Officials involved in a lawsuit in Scott County have dropped their attempts to get a discrimination lawsuit dismissed.

The suit was filed by Deputy Tina Kolwyck against Sheriff Wes Drury and County Government.

Meanwhile, the judge has dismissed the Department itself as a defendant, saying it cannot be sued.

The Scott County Government and Drury are still defendants in the case.

She alleges discrimination, sexual harassment, and other workplace violations.

She says her work environment was sexist, and she was replaced as jail administrator by a male deputy with no experience.