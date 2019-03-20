Wednesday, March 20th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Man known as “Mr. Perfect” is in jail for literally battering a female victim. Cops charge that 45-year-old Dwayne Zimmerman was intoxicated late Friday night when he insulted the victim, who was on the porch of Zimmerman’s mobile home preparing to make pancakes for dinner.

Cops say that after Zimmerman flung a cooking pan, he picked up a bowl filled with pancake batter and threw it at the victim. The bowl shattered, with its contents landing in the woman’s hair and on her clothing. Batter also caked portions of the screened-in porch.

Zimmerman was arrested at the scene on a felony battery charge. He was booked into the Hernando County jail early Saturday morning and remains locked up in lieu of $2000 bond. A judge has ordered Zimmerman to have no contact with the victim.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A New Jersey man says he has returned an overdue library book — 50 years after he first borrowed it. Fair Lawn resident Harry Krame says he checked out “The Family Book Of Verse” by Lewis Gannet from his school library when he was 13 and Lyndon Johnson was president.

The now 63-year-old Krame found the book recently while cleaning out his basement and felt guilty about keeping it overdue for all those years. Memorial Middle School Vice Principal Dominick Tarquinio says a late fee at today’s rate would be about $2,000, but says the district will let it slide.

School librarian Susan Murray says she plans to use the book for a display to teach students about returning books.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A man trying to kill a cockroach ended up with a bullet wound in his foot on Tuesday morning at a home in Detroit. Police said the 50-year-old man, who uses a wheelchair, threw his shoe at the cockroach in an effort to kill the bug.

However, his revolver was inside the shoe. The gun fell out of the shoe, discharged, and a bullet struck him in his foot. His condition was not known during the early morning on Tuesday.