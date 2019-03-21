Woman and child killed in Alexander County

A woman and child were killed in an Alexander County crash.

It happened on Route 3 in Thebes on Monday when the vehicle driven by 30-year-old Tamika Littleton of Cairo entered the oncoming lane as it headed north.

It collided with a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Michael Wilson of Fancy Farm Kentucky.

50-year-old passenger Lohoma Williams was killed along with a 1-year-old girl.

Neither of them were wearing seatbelts.

Littleton and a 4 year old were transported by helicopter to a hospital in St. Louis.

Wilson was transported by ambulance to an out of state hospital.