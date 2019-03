Graves County authorities have arrested two residents on multiple charges.

The Sheriff’s Office took 18-year-old Thomas McNeil and 19-year-old Jordon Burgie into custody.

The crimes relate to a burglary.

McNeill was sitting in a vehicle near a home there, where a detective spotted him.

McNeill then ran to a home, beat on the door, and ran inside of house whose residents didn’t even know him.

He made it inside and hid in the bathroom.

They found a throwing star, an open blade knife, and a lead slap jack on him.

Brugie was also arrested during the investigation.