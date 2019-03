The project to build a proposed aquatic center by the Jefferson Elementary School is getting some help, but not a name to go with it.

An anonymous donor is pledging $1.5 million to match the city.

There was a news conference held yesterday at the Shawnee Park Center.

Two former mayors, Harry Rediger and Jay Knudtson, had formed a committee formerly.

Yesterday the spoke at the news conference, and the committee is working towards raising $5 million.

If the committee raises $2 million, the donor will provide $1 million.

The donor will also be match the city if they raise $1.5 million.