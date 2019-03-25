Man arrested for killing woman at New Madrid County rest area

A man’s been arrested for killing a woman at a New Madrid County rest area.

The crime happened on October 31st of last year.

27-year-old Eliot Bonner has been charged with murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He’s believed to have killed Monica Keenlance.

Police interviewed a person who is said to have spoken with Bonner.

It’s believed Bonner asked Keenlance for money at the rest stop, after which she called him a racial slur and told him to get a job.

He then shot her.