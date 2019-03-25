Two people arrested in Miner on drug charges and warrant out of Oklahoma

Two people were taken into custody in Miner.

Police received a call Friday morning, roughly 20 minutes before 7, which led to a spot where people were spotted looking into vehicles in the parking lots of the Super 8 Motel and McDonalds.

It was discovered 22-year-old Ricci Owens of Texas was wanted on charges of false impersonation in Oklahoma.

Owens and 27-year-old Toni Duckworth, also from Texas, were arrested, and she was found to have 2 grams of meth on her.

They were jailed in Scott County.