“Slow roll” protest planned for tomorrow

If you’re traveling on Interstate 55, you’re going to want to take it easy tomorrow.

There’s a scheduled “slow roll” protest tomorrow when truckers will be headed out at speeds slower than what you might find on average on the interstate.

It’s a way for truck drivers to protest the issues they face in their line of work.

They’re headed for St. Louis beginning at 10 am, and will end in Troy, IL.

A reminder for all drivers: it’s illegal to drive under 40 miles per hour.



Many drivers plan to go 45 miles per hour to send a message to lawmakers about road issues and occupational training.



