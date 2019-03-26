Tuesday, March 26th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Idaho Falls man was arrested March 8th after he allegedly demanded money from a car rental company to return a car. 36-year-old Daniel Porter was charged with grand theft for possessing the stolen 2018 GMC Yukon. The Yukon had an estimated value of $48,424.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Porter’s sister, Kelly Lucero, rented the car from Enterprise Rental on February 27th, but did not return the vehicle the next day. Lucero left Porter’s number as her contact info, but Porter did not respond when the company called him.

Porter called the company on March 6th, saying he knew where the car was. According to the company, Porter said he would only tell them where to find the car if they paid him. The manager explained that would constitute grand theft. Porter told the manager to find the car himself.

When the cops caught up with Porter, he admitted to asking for money to tell Enterprise Rental where to find the car. Deputies found drug paraphernalia in the car. He was charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and possession of drug paraphernalia, punishable with up to a year in jail.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Pennsylvania man named Daniel Alan Sober was arrested for …. wait for it …. DRUNK DRIVING.

Sober was busted after a police stop near his home and police say he bad a blood alcohol content of .194, which is TWICE the legal limit.

He was charged with drunk driving and careless driving.

He was released on his own recognizance.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Michael Walters, 52, who was arrested in Glendale, Arizona after he stole money from a youth baseball team and then robbed a bank to cover it up.

Police say Walters stole $6500 from the AAU Travel Baseball team he coached in Manchester, Arizona.

They initially opened an investigation because he lacked the funds to pay the winner of a fundraising raffle.

He arrived at the police station a day later and said he had just come into a large sum of money.

The cops were already investigating a bank robbery that occurred one town over that morning.

They linked Walters’ money to the bank and he was arrested on the spot.

