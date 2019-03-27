Wednesday, March 27th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police report that the owner of a Florida pizzeria was pelted with multiple slices of pizza thrown by a female patron who was “unsatisfied with the service” at the victim’s eatery.

Responding to a 9-1-1 call Friday afternoon, cops found Fatos Cala, the 44-year-old proprietor of Olivia’s Pizza, with his “chest area and head…covered in tomato sauce.” On the floor of the New Port Richey pizza place were “several slices of cheese pizza.”

A subsequent investigation determined that the pizza slices that struk Cala were thrown by Syeda Saleem, a 28-year-old who lives about six miles from the pizzeria. Saleem, who was in the restaurant with her son, “admitted to throwing the pizza at the victim because she was unsatisfied with the service.”

Saleem had left the pizzeria before police arrived, but Cala had copied down her license plate number, which led police to her residence. She was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge and booked into the Pasco County jail.

A passenger flying with American Airlines was met by police upon arrival in Charlotte, North Carolina, after reportedly urinating on a female traveler’s luggage during the flight.

According to a statement the airline provided to Fox News, the passenger, who was not identified, was described as being “intoxicated” on the aircraft.

The airline also confirmed that it had requested law enforcement be at the airport to meet the flight, which originated in Chicago before touching down in Charlotte Douglas International Airport just before 1:00 a.m. last Thursday.

Unfortunately, Thursday’s incident marks the latest in a long stream of urination incidents aboard commercial aircraft, following the Frontier Airlines passenger who peed on the seat directly in front of him in May 2018, or the drunken traveler on All Nippon Airways who urinated on a fellow passenger in August.

Police said that a Wisconsin woman was caught with her hand in the cookie jar when St. Patrick’s Day parade attendees reported she was handing out marijuana-laced treats.

57-year-old Cathleen Krause was arrested after a person told police she was handing out cookies with marijuana in them. Police then approached Krause, who was “visibly intoxicated” and reeked of “alcohol and marijuana on her breath.”

Krause allegedly pulled out a gallon-sized bag with only cookie crumbs left when officers asked her about the treats. Police also found gummy candy on her. Both sweets tested positive for marijuana.

Krause was arrested and charged with delivering THC, possession of THC, and possession of a controlled substance. She appeared in court Monday where she was released on $1,000 bond and ordered to maintain sobriety.

A naked man has reportedly been arrested in Moscow after trying to board a plane while shouting about how clothes made him less agile and aerodynamic.

Eyewitnesses said the would-be passenger passed through checks at Domodedovo Airport before suddenly taking off all his clothes and running on to the jet bridge, which connects airport terminals to planes.

A witness told Russian channel REN TV, “He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the aerodynamics of the body. He flies with more agility when undressed.”

Airport staff prevented the man from boarding his flight to Crimea and he was later detained by police officers. A video released after the man’s arrest showed him sitting on the ground, still naked and surrounded by police officers.



