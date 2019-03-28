Crash kills driver in Union County

A crash in Union County on Illinois Highway 127 has left one dead.

The vehicle was driven by 48-year-old Valerie Ann Sullivan, while 20-year-old Zachariah Dalton Sullivan was a passenger.

Sullivan is believed to have driven off the road and struck a tree off Ebenezer Church Road.

ISP Troopers, Union County Sheriff’s Office and Union County EMS were all on scene.

Both Valerie and Zachariah Sullivan were pulled from the car. Valerie Sullivan died on the scene.

Zachariah Sullivan was taken out of state to be hospitalized.

Seat belts weren’t warn.