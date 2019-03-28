State Senator joins congressional delegation complaints against Army Corps of Engineers

This week, Cosby Senator Dan Hegeman added his voice to Missouri Members of Congress who are taking to task the Army Corps of Engineers.

Hegeman and Parkville Senator Toney Luetkemeyer filed a resolution to ask the corps to change how it manages the Missouri River. The measure is not legally binding, but symbolic.

He wants the corps to change its policies:

The corps earlier this week told Missouri leaders that it is focused on flood control – and that this current flooding is caused by natural factors beyond their control.