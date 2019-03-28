Thursday, March 28th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police in Arnold, Missouri are investigating an unusual incident that occurred at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car. According to Lt. Clinton Wooldridge, two employees became dizzy and shaky and didn’t know why. The workers were taken to an urgent care center and then transferred to Mercy Hospital South.

Wooldridge said officers questioned a 19-year old male employee and he admitted putting LSD in the water bottles of two co-workers and a third employee’s coffee cup. Police said the man told them he did it because his fellow employees had “negative energy.”

According to the task force commander of the Jefferson County Municipal Enforcement Group, which investigates drug crimes, the workers’ reaction is consistent with the use of LSD.

The Enterprise workers were okay after the effects of the drugs wore off. Wooldridge said no charges will be filed until lab tests are done on the water but the suspect could face charges of second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint, 40-year-old Mary Ann Parrish of Florida was arrested after repeatedly calling 9-1-1 to report that “her boyfriend was not being nice to her.”

Cops say that Parrish dialed the emergency response number six times over a four-hour period ending Monday around 1:30 a.m. A sheriff’s deputy responding to one of Parrish’s 9-1-1 calls witnessed her again “on the phone with 9-1-1 while on scene.”

Parrish was charged with using the 9-1-1 system “for purposes other than an emergency.” She is being held in the county jail in lieu of $150 on the misdemeanor charge.

According to an arrest report, in an apparent bid to mask the odor of booze on his breath, a suspected drunk driver “was spraying Axe body spray in his mouth” when approached by a South Carolina cop.

A car driven by 49-year-old Efren Mencia-Ramirez was pulled over Saturday afternoon when a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the vehicle speeding and swerving.

Upon approaching the car, the deputy noticed that Mencia-Ramirez and his passenger were surrounded by empty Corona Extra beer cans. Mencia-Ramirez was also “spraying Axe body spray in his mouth…to cover the smell of alcohol on his breath.”

Mencia-Ramirez, who reeked of booze, was arrested after failing a series of field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol content was registered at nearly twice the legal limit.

He was charged with drunk driving, driving without a license, driving without insurance, and carrying an open container of alcohol.

After his 73-year-old mother refused to dress his mannequin, a Florida Man shoved the woman to ground and began stuffing dumplings in her mouth, a forced feeding that left the victim unable to breathe.

The woman told cops she was in the home’s backyard when her 40-year-old son asked her to “dress his mannequin.” When the elderly woman declined, Dankner “stood in the screen door” blocking his mother’s path back inside the home.

Cops report that the victim pushed the mannequin to the ground, prompting her son to abandon the doorway to pick up the mannequin. A confrontation in the home’s kitchen soon followed.

Dankner then “grabbed small dumplings made for dinner and started to shove them into” his mother’s mouth. The woman told a deputy that she “could not breathe” while the dumplings were forced on her. Charged with domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated domestic battery on a victim over 65, Dankner is being held without bond in the county jail.