Friday, March 29th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police say that after paying $500 for what he thought would be a sexual encounter at a Days Inn motel, a Florida Man called cops to complain that he had been ripped off.

50-year-old Jon Omer Sengul dialed 9-1-1 last Friday evening to report that he “paid for sexual activities he had not received.” When contacted by police, Sengul “began to make incriminating statements,” prompting Officer Gregory McDonald to read him his rights.

After saying that he understood the Miranda warnings, Sengul continued his tale of woe. Sengul said that he called police because “after giving the individuals the money they did not come to his room to engage in the aforementioned sexual relations.”

Sengul was subsequently arrested for soliciting prostitution, a misdemeanor. Now free on $500 bond, Sengul, who has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled for arraignment on April 29th.

AND THEN THERE’S……

An Ohio man denied ownership of the socks on his feet after cops discovered they contained a small bag of cocaine. 20-year-old Damien Clark was driving early Saturday in Austintown, a Youngstown suburb, when he was pulled over for failing to use a turn signal.

During the 3:00 a.m. traffic stop, a cop detected the smell of raw marijuana inside the 2003 Mercedes sedan and spotted loose marijuana on the car’s floor board. When an officer then searched Clark, a bag of cocaine was found inside the suspect’s left sock. Upon the discovery, Clark declared, “These aren’t my socks.”

Officers subsequently recovered other narcotics from Clark, including 59 Xanax bars and more cocaine. A cop noted that Clark “continued to ask this officer to throw away the evidence and stated that, ‘Someone gave me the pills to hold, we were at a party.’” Investigators also seized $761 and an iPhone from Clark.

Clark was charged with three felony narcotics counts and booked into the Mahoning County jail. Released from custody after posting $15,000 bond, Clark is scheduled for an April 3rd preliminary hearing in County Court.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Authorities say a Florida man didn’t want to show up for his shift at a Hardee’s restaurant, so he called 9-1-1 and reported he’d just been robbed.

WFTS-TV reports that 32-year-old Brian Anderson of Dundee told dispatchers Tuesday that two gun-carrying men took his necklace, money, and his phone before jumping into a car and driving away.

Polk County sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and quickly realized that a robbery never happened. In a Facebook post, the agency said Anderson confessed, adding that “on the bright side, Brian didn’t have to go to his 11:00 a.m. shift at the restaurant.”

Anderson is charged with misusing the 9-1-1 system and knowingly giving false information to law enforcement.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A woman in Ohio went to great lengths on Monday to avoid getting pulled over by troopers. Video shows Imani Edwards smashed into multiple police cars, nearly hit several officers in the process, and sped through an intersection with a red light.

WEWS-TV reports, even with the back end of her SUV smashed-in, she still didn’t stop. The reason for the chase? She says she was late for work. Ohio State Troopers were chasing the vehicle after the woman behind the wheel fled a traffic stop. Soon, Newburgh Heights police joined in the chase.

At one point, law enforcement thought they had her boxed in on the interstate. But in dash cam video you can see the driver made a desperate and dangerous move. Even as an officer stood right outside her driver’s side window with his gun drawn, she hit the gas, nearly running down police and ramming two Newburgh Heights police cruisers during her dangerous escape.

Troopers finally stopped her by forcing her onto a curb into a pole and she could not go forward anymore. She was arrested, then had to explain herself. When an officer asked her what she was doing, Edwards said, “I was on my way to work.”