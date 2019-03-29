Missouri House Approves $8 Million Retention Pay Plan for Department of Corrections Employees

The Missouri House has given final approval to an eight-million dollar retention pay plan aimed at investing in wage increases in Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) staff.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith praised the plan on the House floor during Thursday’s (yesterday’s) budget debate:

Missouri’s governor says the DOC has 11-thousand positions, making it the state’s largest agency. Governor Mike Parson says DOC employees are among the nation’s lowest-paid corrections professionals. The House’s budget supports the governor’s plan to consolidate two prisons in northwest Missouri’s Cameron, which is aimed at improving employee retention.