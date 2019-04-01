Former state legislator Marvin Proffer passes away

A state lawmaker who grew up in Cape Girardeau has died.

The former Jackson resident and state representative Marvin Proffer passed away at his home in Oakville at age 88.

Proffer, a Democrat, served a total of 25 years in the House.

At the end of his career he received the Legislative Award for passing the Missouri Seat Belt Law.

Afterwards, he became a lobbyist in Jefferson City on behalf of Southeast Missouri State University and the Missouri Port Authority.

While living as a young man in Jackson, he operated the family newspaper, theater, and insurance businesses and would later be elected to the Jackson City Council.